Passerby killed by robbers during escape attempt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A man was killed in Jamshed Quarters area here on Monday as a passerby lost life in a robbery attempt.

The police said that the victim identified as Jibran 42 fell victim to the gunfire unleashed by two unidentified robbers who were attempting to flee the scene on a motorcycle.

The assailants callously opened fire on the public in their bid to escape.

The police shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and started investigation.