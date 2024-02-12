Passerby Killed By Robbers During Escape Attempt
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A man was killed in Jamshed Quarters area here on Monday as a passerby lost life in a robbery attempt.
The police said that the victim identified as Jibran 42 fell victim to the gunfire unleashed by two unidentified robbers who were attempting to flee the scene on a motorcycle.
The assailants callously opened fire on the public in their bid to escape.
The police shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and started investigation.
