Passerby Killed Due To Firing Between Two Groups

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 09:28 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) A passerby was allegedly killed after sustaining bullet injury during clash between two groups over land dispute near Kamal Pur Jatyal, Noor Shah Gilani road.

According to Rescue officials, two rival groups started quarrelling over land dispute and exchanged firing.

As a result, a passerby sustained bullet injury into head and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as 20-years old Ahmad Sher s/o Haq Nawaz.

Rescue team shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital.

