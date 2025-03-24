Passerby Killed Due To Firing Between Two Groups
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 09:28 PM
A passerby was allegedly killed after sustaining bullet injury during clash between two groups over land dispute near Kamal Pur Jatyal, Noor Shah Gilani road
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) A passerby was allegedly killed after sustaining bullet injury during clash between two groups over land dispute near Kamal Pur Jatyal, Noor Shah Gilani road.
According to Rescue officials, two rival groups started quarrelling over land dispute and exchanged firing.
As a result, a passerby sustained bullet injury into head and died on the spot.
The deceased was identified as 20-years old Ahmad Sher s/o Haq Nawaz.
Rescue team shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Sadiq visits Afghanistan
Belarus' presidential inauguration to begin at noon on 25 March
Zimbabwean envoy for strong bilateral economic ties
Turkiye, Danish envoys call on Musadik Malik, agree on collaboration in forestry ..
Passerby killed due to firing between two groups
Feature: Running beyond cancer: a marathoner's fight for life
Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to support creators of purposeful ..
?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at China Development Forum 2025?
Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur
Four killed, one injured in road accident
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador Sadiq visits Afghanistan4 minutes ago
-
Turkiye, Danish envoys call on Musadik Malik, agree on collaboration in forestry and carbon credit i ..1 minute ago
-
Passerby killed due to firing between two groups4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur56 minutes ago
-
Four killed, one injured in road accident56 minutes ago
-
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA1 hour ago
-
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week1 hour ago
-
PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth1 hour ago
-
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
DIG SBA conducts weekly orderly room56 minutes ago
-
MD PBM emphasizes media's role in poverty alleviation and social welfare56 minutes ago