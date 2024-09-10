Passerby Killed During Clash Of Groups
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A passerby was killed due to the firing of two groups in Madina Town police limits
on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said two rival groups exchanged firing near Chungi Chowk Madina
Town to avenge an old enmity.
During the clash, the passerby, Aslam of Chak No 215-RB, died on the spot.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.
