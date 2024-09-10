Open Menu

Passerby Killed During Clash Of Groups

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Passerby killed during clash of groups

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A passerby was killed due to the firing of two groups in Madina Town police limits

on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said two rival groups exchanged firing near Chungi Chowk Madina

Town to avenge an old enmity.

During the clash, the passerby, Aslam of Chak No 215-RB, died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

