Passerby woman injured in Faisalabad

A passerby woman suffered bullet injuries during jubilant firing in a wedding ceremony in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :A passerby woman suffered bullet injuries during jubilant firing in a wedding ceremony in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station.

Police said on Monday that some guests resorted to aerial firing in a marriage function of Muhammad Shahbaz of Chak No.

165-GB. A stray bullet hit a passerby woman Kaneez Bibi (40), wife of Shabbir Hussain. She was shifted to hospital where her condition was stated stable.

On receiving information, the area police reached the spot and arrested five accused.

Police registered a case against ten persons and started investigation.