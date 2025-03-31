Passerby wounded by stray bullet in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) A passerby was injured by a bullet during Eidul Fitr celebrations.

According to Rescue 1122, the passerby was injured when a bullet hit his head, coming from an unknown direction in aerial firing near Gilani Town.

As information was received, rescue 1122 responded and reached the site.

Rescue 1123 medical team provided first aid to the injured person on the spot and shifted him to the hospital.