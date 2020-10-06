Passersby foiled kidnapping attempt of 18 years old girl by five people riding on two motorbikes in limits of Alipur police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Passersby foiled kidnapping attempt of 18 years old girl by five people riding on two motorbikes in limits of Alipur police station.

Police sources said, the would-be victim named Rafeea Bibi coming back along with her mother after taking medicine from doctor for her ailment.

When both mother and daughter reached at an area called Fateh Pur, they were intercepted by said number of unidentified motorcyclists on gun point. The kidnappers were chasing both of the women from the long distance. However, the accused compelled to flee after gathering local people as the ladies started raising hue and cry.

Police registered case against all of the would-be kidnappers before starting their search after the incident being brought into its notice.