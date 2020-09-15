UrduPoint.com
Passing FATF Laws Essential For Country: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Passing FATF laws essential for country: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said passing the laws regarding Financial Action Task Force (FATF) were essential for the country because some principles would have to be adopted to go along with the world.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed hope that opposition would support the government for the purpose as passing the FATF laws were in favour of the country but not the government.

The minister said it would be very unfortunate for the country if the FATF laws would not get passed by the parliament.

He said Gujjarpura rape incident had raised lot of questions and happening of such incidents continuously, without giving punishments to the culprits, was a dilemma for all of us.

He said it was difficult to overcome crimes without introducing reforms in police department, adding bringing reforms in any institution was not an easy task.

He said the government had started the process of reforms in the Punjab police.

Shibli Faraz said the previous governments had politicised the police department which protected the personal interests of the former rulers.

Replying to a question, he said question about return of Nawaz Sharif should be asked from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders as hewas not taking medical treatment in London.

He said PML-N should show ethics and bring back its supremo, adding whenever Nawaz Sharif had to face the law, his all diseases appear suddenly.

