Passing of ICJ review bill in interest of Pakistan: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem Friday urged the opposition to let the government pass the ICJ review and reconsideration ordinance, 2020 aimed at giving consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav because it was made obligatory by International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its judgment.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the ordinance was brought so that Pakistan could meet its international obligations as a responsible state.

The minister said the Federal government could promulgate an ordinance when the two houses of Parliament were not in session.

The government through a petition put the matter of Kulbhushan Jhadav before the Islamabad High Court in light of the International Court of Justice decision of July 17, 2019, he added.

He clarified that it was not an "NRO" as the sentence of Kulbhushan was not being repealed. Pervez Musharraf gave NRO to opposition leaders when he ended their sentences, he remarked.

Farogh said opposition parties had not held consultation before bringing ordinances when they were in power as it was not a requirement.

He said India took the matter to ICJ when the then federal government decided to not give consular access to Kulbhushan, a RAW operator, who was arrested on March 3, 2016.

India filed case on the Kulbhushan issue in the ICJ on May 8, 2017, he noted.

He said ICJ in its decision said that Pakistan should have given consular access to Kulbhushan. ICJ however disallowed prayer of India that Pakistan should release Kulbhushan.

Moreover, ICJ made it obligatory for Pakistan to make a law for effective reconsideration for grant of consular access to Kulbhushan, he added.

He said India was ready to go the ICJ and UN Security Council by saying that Pakistan was deviating from the ICJ decision in the case of Kulbhushan.

The minister said "We have to respect the decision of ICJ as a responsible state in the comity of nations." politics should not be done on the issue as it was sensitive issue of national security and non implementation of ICJ decision could cause problems for Pakistan, he added.