UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passing Oil Prices Impact Unavoidable To Avert Further Debt Burden: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:03 PM

Passing oil prices impact unavoidable to avert further debt burden: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government was compelled to pass on the impact of oil prices in international market to consumers for averting further debt burden on the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government was compelled to pass on the impact of oil prices in international market to consumers for averting further debt burden on the country.

The prime minister, in a talk with a private television channel (ARY) during his visit of North Waziristan on Wednesday which was aired on Friday night, said the country could not afford taking further loans to keep the oil prices at minimum benchmark.

He said the devaluation of rupee impacted the prices of petroleum products, pulses, ghee and other imported items raising the inflation rate.

He said the Dollar value had surged from Rs 107 to Rs 160 during the current government's term which also pushed the prices up.

Imran Khan also mentioned the exorbitant contracts signed by the previous government with power producing companies with a difference of Rs 3 in electricity generation and sale to the consumers. However, the incumbent government could not take such measures to further put the country under debt burden, he added.

To a question, the prime minister said having merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the people of merged tribal districts would see a positive change vis-vis development of their area as the provincial government would make huge spending there under a mega development package.

About the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) allegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf getting funding from Israel and India, the prime minister reiterated that there should be an open hearing of the case, be it by the Supreme Court or the Election Commission.

He said the PTI's whole funding was legal with a complete record of donors, contrary to the opposition parties, which were unable to name their financiers.

"Would I have called for open hearing, if I was frightened?" he questioned.

He said the allegations of Israeli or Indian funding by an anti-PTI individual were ill-intentioned and malafide.

He said in the past, the opposition had its own handpicked chief election commissioner (CEC). Now as the incumbent government had appointed the new Election Commission chief after consultation with the opposition, the people should now know whether Israel or India funded the PTI or not, he added.

Asked about the Broadsheet issue, the prime minister said it had nothing to do with current government as General Musharraf had signed the contract and backtracked unilaterally by giving an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to Nawaz Sharif.

He said the government had formed a ministerial committee also comprising judges and lawyers to probe the case and suggest the way forward for it to retrieve public money stacked abroad.

He said the government had to make payment to the Broadsheet or face penalty of 5000 Pounds.

The prime minister also quoted a State Department's report of annual money laundering of $10 billion, which made $200 billion during last 20 years.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner North Waziristan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Pervez Musharraf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Israel Dollar Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers Oil Visit Sale Money Market TV From Government Billion Opposition Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Covid-19 slows worldwide but surges in Latin Ameri ..

1 minute ago

Health Minister suspends MS DHQ Hospital Sheikhupu ..

4 minutes ago

Barcelona appeal against Messi two-game ban reject ..

4 minutes ago

Albania Provided No Evidence of Violations by Expe ..

4 minutes ago

Economic activities growing through peace restorat ..

4 minutes ago

Govt to continue striving for free, responsible jo ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.