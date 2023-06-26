Open Menu

Passing-out Ceremony For 992 Police Recruits

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Passing-out ceremony for 992 police recruits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as 992 police recruits of Sargodha Division and Jhang district completed their training and passed out at a ceremony, arranged here at Police Training School, here on Monday.

Regional Police Officer Sargodha Region Sharukh Kamal Siddiqui was the chief guest at the passing-out parade.

According to details, 263 constables from Sargodha, 125 from Khushab, 171 from Mianwali, 165 from Bhakkar and 268 recruits from Jhang participated in the passing-out parade.

The regional police office said the Sargodha police had promoted more than 1,000 policemen during the last three months.

Later, Principal Police Training school Sargodha and Superintendent Police Dr Anum Faryal Afzal informed the ceremony participants that the department imparted training to the recruits on modern lines.

