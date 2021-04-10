Passing out ceremony held at Emergency Services Academy

Home Minister Baluchistan Ziaullah Langove said on Saturday that every human life was precious and its protection was the foremost priority and responsibility of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Home Minister Baluchistan Ziaullah Langove said on Saturday that every human life was precious and its protection was the foremost priority and responsibility of the government.

Addressing the passing out ceremony of 323 Rescuers of Baluchistan and Punjab here at Emergency Services Academy, he congratulated passed out rescuers and said that rescuers were the real heroes and a pride for all of us.

He appreciated the services of Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer & Punjab Rescue Service and training standards of Emergency Services Academy.

He thanked the Punjab government and DG Rescue and Registrar academy for providing all support for the training of Baluchistan Rescuers, which would be a great contribution towards new initiative for giving basic right of emergency care to citizens of Baluchistan. He assured that Baluchistan government would try to follow the footsteps of Punjab Emergency Service to establish a comprehensive emergency management system in Baluchistan and in this regard, "we are expecting the support from the Punjab government through Emergency Services Academy for training of Baluchistan Rescuers".

Advisor to CM Baluchistan on Health Dr Rubaba Buledi thanked the Punjab government and Emergency Services Academy for supporting the government of Baluchistan for the establishment of Medical Emergency Response Center to provide help in case of any emergency.

She appreciated the participation of female rescuers in the Service and wished to send a batch of female from Baluchistan.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer took oath from passed out rescuers and congratulated them on their successful completion of professional training. He said that Rescue Service Punjab started from District Lahore in 2004 and now available in all districts of Punjab. The Service rescued over 9.2 million victims of emergencies and disaster. The government of the Punjab through Rescue Service is providing training to emergency personnel and technical assistance to other provinces to replicate this lifesaving model of the Emergency Service in their respective provinces.

Furthermore, Emergency Services Academy has trained 20494 Rescuers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Baluchistan and Aman Foundation from Karachi and Search and Rescue Team of Academy has become the first United Nations INSARAG certified team in South Asia.

It is pertinent to mention the total number of passed out rescuers is 323 including 269 rescuers from Baluchistan 54 from Punjab.

At the end, Home Minister Baluchistan along with DG Rescue Punjab presented best performance awardsand certificates among highest achievers of the course in field of fire, medical and rescue.