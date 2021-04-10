UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passing Out Ceremony Held At Emergency Services Academy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 07:23 PM

Passing out ceremony held at Emergency Services Academy

Home Minister Baluchistan Ziaullah Langove said on Saturday that every human life was precious and its protection was the foremost priority and responsibility of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Home Minister Baluchistan Ziaullah Langove said on Saturday that every human life was precious and its protection was the foremost priority and responsibility of the government.

Addressing the passing out ceremony of 323 Rescuers of Baluchistan and Punjab here at Emergency Services Academy, he congratulated passed out rescuers and said that rescuers were the real heroes and a pride for all of us.

He appreciated the services of Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer & Punjab Rescue Service and training standards of Emergency Services Academy.

He thanked the Punjab government and DG Rescue and Registrar academy for providing all support for the training of Baluchistan Rescuers, which would be a great contribution towards new initiative for giving basic right of emergency care to citizens of Baluchistan. He assured that Baluchistan government would try to follow the footsteps of Punjab Emergency Service to establish a comprehensive emergency management system in Baluchistan and in this regard, "we are expecting the support from the Punjab government through Emergency Services Academy for training of Baluchistan Rescuers".

Advisor to CM Baluchistan on Health Dr Rubaba Buledi thanked the Punjab government and Emergency Services Academy for supporting the government of Baluchistan for the establishment of Medical Emergency Response Center to provide help in case of any emergency.

She appreciated the participation of female rescuers in the Service and wished to send a batch of female from Baluchistan.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer took oath from passed out rescuers and congratulated them on their successful completion of professional training. He said that Rescue Service Punjab started from District Lahore in 2004 and now available in all districts of Punjab. The Service rescued over 9.2 million victims of emergencies and disaster. The government of the Punjab through Rescue Service is providing training to emergency personnel and technical assistance to other provinces to replicate this lifesaving model of the Emergency Service in their respective provinces.

Furthermore, Emergency Services Academy has trained 20494 Rescuers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Baluchistan and Aman Foundation from Karachi and Search and Rescue Team of Academy has become the first United Nations INSARAG certified team in South Asia.

It is pertinent to mention the total number of passed out rescuers is 323 including 269 rescuers from Baluchistan 54 from Punjab.

At the end, Home Minister Baluchistan along with DG Rescue Punjab presented best performance awardsand certificates among highest achievers of the course in field of fire, medical and rescue.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Government Of Punjab Punjab Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Turkish Lira All From Government Best Asia Million

Recent Stories

Men who used monkeys to steal cash arrested in Ind ..

3 minutes ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

3 minutes ago

German, French, Ukrainian Leaders May Meet Within ..

3 minutes ago

920 kanal state land retrieved from grabbers

3 minutes ago

Mother suffocates her 2 sons to death

8 minutes ago

23,972 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.