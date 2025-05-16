Open Menu

Passing-out Ceremony Of 122nd NMC At Administrative Staff College

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The National school of Public Policy (NSPP) celebrated the successful conclusion of the 122nd National Management Course (NMC) at the Administrative Staff College, Lahore, marking another milestone in the nation’s pursuit of excellence in public service.

A total of senior civil servants, all serving in BS-20, successfully completed the rigorous training programme, designed to enhance strategic leadership, policy formulation and governance capabilities. The broad and intensive NMC is specifically designed senior officers serving at policy level positions in the Federal and Provincial services from all over Pakistan. It is a mandatory training requirement for promotion to BS-20. The main focus of the course curriculum is on national and international policy dynamics, economic management, institutional development, public administration and governance.

The passing out ceremony was held at the new building inaugurated by rector on 15th May with traditional prestige and pride. The Rector NSPP Dr Ijaz Munir who will be retiring on 21st of this month was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Rector of NSPP, Dr Ijaz Munir, in his address, highlighted the significance of continuous learning and adaptive governance in the face of emerging national and global challenges. He congratulated the participants on the completion of their course and appreciated their dedication and active participation in various milestones of the course. He emphasized the crucial role of capable and progressive public servants in steering the country towards sustainable development, efficient and corruption free governance, and institutional reform.

