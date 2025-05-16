Passing-out Ceremony Of 122nd NMC At Administrative Staff College
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The National school of Public Policy (NSPP) celebrated the successful conclusion of the 122nd National Management Course (NMC) at the Administrative Staff College, Lahore, marking another milestone in the nation’s pursuit of excellence in public service.
A total of senior civil servants, all serving in BS-20, successfully completed the rigorous training programme, designed to enhance strategic leadership, policy formulation and governance capabilities. The broad and intensive NMC is specifically designed senior officers serving at policy level positions in the Federal and Provincial services from all over Pakistan. It is a mandatory training requirement for promotion to BS-20. The main focus of the course curriculum is on national and international policy dynamics, economic management, institutional development, public administration and governance.
The passing out ceremony was held at the new building inaugurated by rector on 15th May with traditional prestige and pride. The Rector NSPP Dr Ijaz Munir who will be retiring on 21st of this month was the chief guest on the occasion.
The Rector of NSPP, Dr Ijaz Munir, in his address, highlighted the significance of continuous learning and adaptive governance in the face of emerging national and global challenges. He congratulated the participants on the completion of their course and appreciated their dedication and active participation in various milestones of the course. He emphasized the crucial role of capable and progressive public servants in steering the country towards sustainable development, efficient and corruption free governance, and institutional reform.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passing-out ceremony of 122nd NMC at Administrative Staff College6 minutes ago
-
Rally held to mark 'Youm-e-Maaraka-e-Haq6 minutes ago
-
FDA observes Youm-e-Tashakur6 minutes ago
-
CJP visits Bannu, interact with judges, lawyers and prisoners6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold flag march to mark Thanksgiving Day6 minutes ago
-
Youm e Tashakar obsessed with great enthusiasm by SMBBMU Larkana6 minutes ago
-
Pak-EPA seizes 150 kg of banned plastic in Islamabad crackdown16 minutes ago
-
Govt. not to procure wheat this year, PASSCO being wound up: NA informed16 minutes ago
-
ML-I Project: ECNEC approves Re-Modified PC-I at $6.678 bln: NA told16 minutes ago
-
Flydubai begins flight operations from Bacha Khan international airport16 minutes ago
-
Minister for Human Rights chairs meeting to advance disability inclusion and accessibility reforms26 minutes ago
-
GCUF celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur26 minutes ago