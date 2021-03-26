Passing out ceremony of Assistant Collectors of Customs held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The passing out ceremony of Assistant Collectors of Pakistan Customs Service from the 47th Common was held at Directorate General of Training and Research, Karachi with Member Customs Operations Syed Tariq Huda as the chief guest.

On the occasion, Director Training Mumtaz Ali Khoso and Director General Saifuddin Junejo introduced the passed out officers to the chief guest. The assistant collectors presented salutes, said a news release on Friday.

In their speeches, the chief guest and others felicitated the officers on their passing out and wished them well in their career endeavors.

The young officers pledged to perform their duties and serve the country with honesty and dedication.

Later, Member Customs distributed certificates among the officers.