UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passing Out Ceremony Of Assistant Collectors Of Customs Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Passing out ceremony of Assistant Collectors of Customs held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The passing out ceremony of Assistant Collectors of Pakistan Customs Service from the 47th Common was held at Directorate General of Training and Research, Karachi with Member Customs Operations Syed Tariq Huda as the chief guest.

On the occasion, Director Training Mumtaz Ali Khoso and Director General Saifuddin Junejo introduced the passed out officers to the chief guest. The assistant collectors presented salutes, said a news release on Friday.

In their speeches, the chief guest and others felicitated the officers on their passing out and wished them well in their career endeavors.

The young officers pledged to perform their duties and serve the country with honesty and dedication.

Later, Member Customs distributed certificates among the officers.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Young From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

6 minutes ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

60 minutes ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

2 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.