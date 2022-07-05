UrduPoint.com

Passing Out Of 1,601 Aero Apprentices Held At PAF Airmen Academy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Passing out of 1,601 Aero apprentices held at PAF Airmen Academy

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 1,601 Aero Apprentices on Tuesday pass out after culmination of their training during a passing out parade held here at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek.

Chief Project Director JF-17, Pakistan Air Force, Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri was the chief guest at the occasion, said a PAF media release.

Earlier on his arrival, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek (PAAK) Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan received the chief guest.

A total of 1,601 Aero Apprentices including trainees from allied countries and Pakistan Navy successfully completed their training.

While addressing the ceremony, the chief guest said, "Modern warfare is an exceedingly vast and complex domain, which demands thorough knowledge and inventiveness. We are facing complex and unusual challenges involving inventions and innovations offered by science and technology.

We must prepare ourselves to face all such challenges being professionally focused and technically accurate".

Felicitating the trainees, the chief guest wished them a bright future and success in their professional assignments.

He also commended the academy instructional staff for their sincere endeavours and commitment to the cause of training.

The chief guest also awarded trophies to high achievers. Asghar Khan Trophy for the Best in Aeronautics was awarded to AC Danish Liaqat. Nur Khan Trophy for the Best in Avionics Technology was awarded to Aero Electromech Technician-II Arslan Latif.

Air Officer Commanding Trophy for the Best in General Service Training was awarded to Academy Sergeant Aircraftman Awais Abid, whereas Trophy for best foreign trainee was awarded to Captain Akram Hossain of Bangladesh Air Force. Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the Overall Best Performance was awarded to AC Abdul Quddos.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Technology Bangladesh Arslan Asghar Khan Korangi Media All From Best

Recent Stories

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

42 minutes ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

2 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

3 hours ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

4 hours ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.