Passing Out Parade And Graduation Ceremony Held At Police Training College

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The 180th passing out parade of recruitment course batch No. 02/2024 and the graduation ceremony of lower school course batch No. 02/2024 were held at the police training college Shahdadpur.

The Principal of the police training college Zahida Parveen, welcomed the chief guest Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a general salute presented by the police squad. The chief guest inspected the parade and distributed awards among personnel who excelled in various fields.

Addressing the ceremony, Tanveer Tunio and Zahida Parveen emphasized that maintaining law and order was the Primary duty of the police.

They highlighted the significant sacrifices made by the Sindh Police in combating terrorism and ensuring peace in the province.

They expressed hope that the newly inducted personnel would serve with honesty and dedication, utilizing their training to establish peace and eliminate terrorism, benefiting the public.

The ceremony concluded with the oath-taking by the newly recruited personnel, followed by a march-past.

