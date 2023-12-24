Passing-out parade, annual parents’ day held at Bakhtawar Cadet College

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The 3rd Annual Parents Day and Passing Out Parade Full Rehearsal was held at Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls here on Sunday, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider was chief guest on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind, college teachers and officials attended the program.

A smart contingent of cadets presented a salute and guard of honour to the chief guest. Girl cadets performed the parade, PT Show, Tiger Squad Drill and jumping event.

Addressing the occasion, the commissioner said that in a short period, the girls of Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College have performed outstandingly in the field of education, adding that women play an important role in the development of developed countries.

The commissioner was optimistic that girl cadets would play a prominent role in their section after graduating from there.

The chief guest commended the efforts of cadets on the bright result from the board of Education and appreciated the efforts of the college administration for extending training and education facilities to cadets. Earlier college Principal Dr Farkhunda Shaikh in her address said that the country’s first Girls Cadet College through its organizational environment has achieved a prominent status among the country's high-standard educational institutions.

She said that the cadets are prepared for different sectors of life by providing a healthy environment which includes defence, civil services, medical, engineering and others.

The commissioner also visited science, arts and cultural exhibitions and appreciated their craftsmanship and performance.

Later Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner planted saplings on the premises of Cadet College.

