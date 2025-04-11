Passing-out Parade For 55 Police Recruits Held In Larkana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A passing-out parade ceremony for 55 police recruits was held at the Police Training school (PTS) in Larkana on Friday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry attended the ceremony as the chief guest. During the event, the alert contingent of the training institute presented a salute to SSP Larkana.
In his address to the newly graduated police officers, SSP Larkana emphasized, "All you brave recruits are bound by your oath of duty. You are the nation’s asset and must play a frontline role in safeguarding the country and maintaining peace. Police officers are the face of the department, so while performing duties in your respective districts, maintain a professional appearance and uphold the department’s reputation.
I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all graduating recruits."
SSP Larkana commended the PTS administration for providing quality training to the recruits. He also distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to top-performing trainees.
Earlier, Principal of the Police Training School Larkana, SP Mahmood Hussain Raja, welcomed SSP Larkana by presenting him with traditional Sindhi cultural gifts, including an Ajrak (traditional shawl), a Sindhi topi (cap), and a commemorative shield.
