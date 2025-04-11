Open Menu

Passing-out Parade For 55 Police Recruits Held In Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Passing-out parade for 55 police recruits held in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A passing-out parade ceremony for 55 police recruits was held at the Police Training school (PTS) in Larkana on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry attended the ceremony as the chief guest. During the event, the alert contingent of the training institute presented a salute to SSP Larkana.

In his address to the newly graduated police officers, SSP Larkana emphasized, "All you brave recruits are bound by your oath of duty. You are the nation’s asset and must play a frontline role in safeguarding the country and maintaining peace. Police officers are the face of the department, so while performing duties in your respective districts, maintain a professional appearance and uphold the department’s reputation.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all graduating recruits."

SSP Larkana commended the PTS administration for providing quality training to the recruits. He also distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to top-performing trainees.

Earlier, Principal of the Police Training School Larkana, SP Mahmood Hussain Raja, welcomed SSP Larkana by presenting him with traditional Sindhi cultural gifts, including an Ajrak (traditional shawl), a Sindhi topi (cap), and a commemorative shield.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

3 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

5 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

5 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

6 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

6 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

7 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan