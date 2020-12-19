UrduPoint.com
Passing Out Parade Held At PTC Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Passing out parade of under training lower school course class batch 21th was held at police training college (PTC).

A total of 380 jawans participated in the lower school course batch 21th passing out parade led by Commandant police training college Gouhar Mushtaq Bhutta while CTO Zafar Buzdar and SSP Punjab Constabulary Muhammad Saleem Niazi were among the chief guests.

The Certificates and cash prizes were distributed among four position holder jawans including all-rounder first constable Shafiq Ahmed hailing from Muzaffargarh, all-rounder second Abdul Salam from Rahim Yar Khan, all-rounder third Asghar Abbas from Layyah and first in fire Muzaffar Abbas from DG Khan district.

While addressing the passing out parade ceremony, Gouhar Mushtaq Bhutta said that special focus was given on mental training of jawans alongwith physical training to improve their performance into the field.

He said that the effective awareness about law and latest methods of interrogation was being given to police jawans to improve police reputation among masses.

