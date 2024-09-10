Passing-out parade held at PTS Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Larkana Range Muhammad Nasir Aftab has urged upon the police officials that they should come forward, realize their responsibilities and meet the challenges with their professional qualities and try to their best to curb the crime in their areas where they will be posted.

This he said while addressing the Police trainees at 53rd Passing-Out Parade of Police Training School(PTS), at parade Ground of PTS Larkana on Tuesday.

He also called upon the police officials that they should realize their moral and legal obligations and provide justice to the common-man at gross-root level as well as behave with the common-man politely and safeguard the properties, lives and honour of the people without any discrimination.

He said that in order to keep the writ of law and whatever you have learned in the training face the criminals as well as terrorists and safeguard the lives and properties of the people at gross root level. He also asked the Police officials that they should behave politely with the people and proved themselves as true Pakistani and work for the solidarity and integrity of the country.

He also said that there are no doubts the Police officials are sacrificing their lives in encounters with the criminals in larger national interest. He said the rules of human rights may be implemented, to realize the rights of senior citizens, women, disable persons and children during performing their duties in their respective areas especially during the investigation of the criminal cases in their areas.

He said that to safeguard the respect, honour and properties of the people in the province is the prime responsibility of the police officials. He also said that you are the custodian of the law and provide justice during the investigation of any criminal case, you should try to your best to investigate the case on ground realities and real culprits may be booked under the relevant laws without any discrimination, it is also your responsibility to give respect and get respect.

The DIG Police Larkana assured that the problems of the PTS Larkana which was pointed out by the principal will be solved on priority basis, some are in the pipeline and others will be considered with patiently so that PTS Larkana may be given the required facilities for the police trainers and students.

He hoped that the expert lawyers may come forward, spare sometime and give a lecture to the police trainees in the subject of law so that the educated police officials will be more effective in solving the problems of the people in the society.

Muhammad Aftab Nasir congratulated the successful trainees as well as he appreciated the efforts of the principal and instructors of the school that they have worked hard in last 6 months and the trainees who secured the first, second and third positions really deserved for prizes.

He said that the standard of training of PTS Larkana is very well and not less than the any other training institution. On the occasion, Principal PTS Larkana Mehmood Hassan welcomed the chief guest and highlighted the performance of the PTS and also demanded the requirements for the Police Training School Larkana.

Earlier, the DIG Police Larkana, held inspection of the Guard and took salute of the march past of the pass out policemen of the School. He also witnessed display of various trades by the passed out Policemen. Later, he distributed shields, prizes among the position holder trainees who secured the positions after completing their training.

The passing out parade was largely attended among the others by the SSP Legal Larkana Range Mahmood Hussain Samair and SP Headquarters Larkana Haseeb Javed Somar Memon, prominent citizens, councilors, the police officers, journalists and large number of the police jawans and other concerned officials.