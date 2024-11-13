Passing out parade held for Sindh Prison Constables

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The passing out parade of the 19th Basic Training Course for Prison Constables took place at the Sindh Prisons Staff Training Institute in Hyderabad on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The passing out parade of the 19th Basic Training Course for Prison Constables took place at the Sindh Prisons Staff Training Institute in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Principal of the Institute and SSP, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, along with SSP Central Prison & Correctional Facility (CF) Hyderabad, presided over the ceremony, taking the salute and inspecting the parade.

Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, accompanied by Asif Ali Lakho, Vice Principal (Training), and Syed Mohammad Zahir Shah, Vice Principal (Admin) of the institute, warmly welcomed the guests. The officials highlighted the institute's accomplishments, shared details of the trainees’ activities, and presented traditional Ajrak to the attendees as a token of Sindhi culture.

Certificates and shields were awarded to the trainees in recognition of their hard work, with Principal/SSP Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh and SSP Naib Ali Bhabban commending the disciplined training program led by Mr. Lakho and Mr. Zahir Shah. The efforts of Mr. Kazi Nazir Ahmed, Inspector General of Sindh Prisons & Corrections Service, were also acknowledged for his role in enhancing training standards across various cadres.

A total of 94 prison constables from different facilities successfully completed the rigorous basic training, marking a significant step forward in strengthening Sindh’s corrections force.

APP/nsm