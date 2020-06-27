UrduPoint.com
Passing Out Parade Of 113th Midshipmen, 22nd SSC Course Held At Naval Academy

The 113th Midshipmen and 22nd Short Service Commission (SSC) Course Passing Out Parade was held here at Pakistan Naval Academy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The 113th Midshipmen and 22nd Short Service Commission (SSC) Course Passing Out Parade was held here at Pakistan Naval Academy.

The commissioning parade was comprised of 100 Midshipmen & 65 cadets of SSC Course, said a news release issued on Saturday.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Upon his arrival, he was received by Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas.

Addressing the parade, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq congratulated the newly commissioned officers for proudly joining ranks of maritime defenders of the country.

He advised the officers to remain grateful to Almighty for the opportunity being bestowed upon them and remain resolute in taking up the sacred task of defending the motherland.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq also asked the young officers to put in their best to live up to the expectations of the nation in line with PN traditions. He applauded the friendly countries Midshipmen in absentia and also valued modest proceedings due outbreak of pandemic COVID-19.

He briefly mentioned recent acquisitions of platforms by Pakistan Navy and urged the officers to keep themselves abreast with latest technologies in modern warfare and broaden their geo-strategic horizon along with professional competence. He also acknowledged the efforts and sacrifices of armed forces and pledge made towards safeguarding national sovereignty against any threat posed by the adversary.

While talking on IoK, the Admiral valiantly underlined the unprecedented, unjust unilateral revocation of article 370 and malignant designs of our eastern neighbour.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval academy highlighted salient features of officers' high training standards that ensured confidence of friendly countries in Pakistan Naval Academy's training. He also advised the young sentinels to hold fast the core values of Faith, Character, Courage and Commitment, adopted in Pakistan Navy, while keeping the national interest as first and foremost.

Later, the chief guest gave away prizes to position holders. The prestigious 'Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal' was conferred upon Lt Arslan Tariq PN. Midshipman Abdul Rehman was awarded the coveted 'Sword of Honour' for his overall best performance, whereas, Midshipman Ahmed Iqbal Bazmi won the 'Academy's Dirk'. Officer Cadet Muhammad Hassan Jalal was awarded 'Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal' and Officer Cadet Muhammad Usman Khan from Short Service Commission Course won the 'Commandant Gold Medal'. The Proficiency Banner was reclaimed by Main Top Squadron.

Due to COVID 19 pandemic, the ceremony was attended by limited number of guests.

