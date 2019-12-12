UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passing-out Parade Of 11th Batch Of Lady Recruitment Course

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:46 PM

Passing-out parade of 11th batch of Lady recruitment course

Additional Inspector General Training Tariq Masood Yaseen inspected the passing-out parade of 11th batch of Lady recruitment course here at the Police Training College, Chung on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General Training Tariq Masood Yaseen inspected the passing-out parade of 11th batch of Lady recruitment course here at the Police Training College, Chung on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional IG Training said that officers and officials should be imparted modern education with respect to requirements of contemporary age in the field.

Also, he added, the trainees should also be given education of moral values and lectures should be arranged for their moral training and public dealing.

He said that syllabus of Punjab Police had been upgraded and modules regarding ethics and morality had also been incorporated in it.

He hoped that the lady police officers would also play their roles in personal life in the best manner due to the police training.

Collectively, 345 women passed out at the 11th Lady recruitment course. Among them 85 are from Lahore, 32 from Chiniot, 29 from Rahim Yar Khan, 29 from Toba Tek Singh, 26 from Jhang, 22 from Muzaffargarh, 21 from Sargodha, 25 from Gujrat, 20 from Mandi Bahauddin, 14 from Bahwalnagar, 14 from Lodhran, seven from Mianwali, six from Hafizabad, two from DG Khan, three from Bahwalpur, three from Layyah, one from PHP Faisalabad and six from Rajanpur.

Commandant Police Training College Chung Lahore Ehsaan Tufail presented welcome address.

Later, Additional IG Tariq Masood Yaseen distributed prizes among position holders of the course.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Education Punjab Gujrat Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Jhang Sargodha Hafizabad Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Philippine Peso Women Moral From Best

Recent Stories

'Catastophic' floods could usher in famine in S.Su ..

4 minutes ago

China pledges more open economy, prudent monetary ..

4 minutes ago

Music develops critical thinking in children, make ..

4 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Thursday 12 Dec 2019

5 minutes ago

Suu Kyi criticised for 'silence' over Myanmar geno ..

14 minutes ago

Lega Leader Salvini Investigated on Suspicion of I ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.