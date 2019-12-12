(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General Training Tariq Masood Yaseen inspected the passing-out parade of 11th batch of Lady recruitment course here at the Police Training College, Chung on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional IG Training said that officers and officials should be imparted modern education with respect to requirements of contemporary age in the field.

Also, he added, the trainees should also be given education of moral values and lectures should be arranged for their moral training and public dealing.

He said that syllabus of Punjab Police had been upgraded and modules regarding ethics and morality had also been incorporated in it.

He hoped that the lady police officers would also play their roles in personal life in the best manner due to the police training.

Collectively, 345 women passed out at the 11th Lady recruitment course. Among them 85 are from Lahore, 32 from Chiniot, 29 from Rahim Yar Khan, 29 from Toba Tek Singh, 26 from Jhang, 22 from Muzaffargarh, 21 from Sargodha, 25 from Gujrat, 20 from Mandi Bahauddin, 14 from Bahwalnagar, 14 from Lodhran, seven from Mianwali, six from Hafizabad, two from DG Khan, three from Bahwalpur, three from Layyah, one from PHP Faisalabad and six from Rajanpur.

Commandant Police Training College Chung Lahore Ehsaan Tufail presented welcome address.

Later, Additional IG Tariq Masood Yaseen distributed prizes among position holders of the course.