Passing out parade of 129 ANF officials held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Another batch of 129 Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) officials passed out on Friday from ANF academy to join the active service of the premier drug law enforcement agency of Pakistan.

The passing out parade ceremony was held at Police Lines Islamabad, said a press release.

The batch of 129 officials including 16 females in various ranks completed rigorous training in almost all facets of drug law enforcement, including extensive physical training, spanning over 28 weeks. Maintaining a high standard of merit during the competitive selection process, the trainees were selected out of 87,600 applicants, earlier, he added.

Director General (DG) ANF Major General Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik, HI(M) was the chief guest at the ceremony.

The event was attended by ANF Officers, foreign dignitaries, senior officers, representatives of other Law Enforcement Agencies and Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) members, besides the families of the passing out officers and officials.

The representatives of various drug-related international organizations, like UNODC, US International Narcotics & Law Enforcement, UK National Crime Agency, UNDP and Drug Liaison Officers (DLOs) of various countries based in Pakistan also attended the ceremony. Other salient activities of the ceremony included presentation of Pakistani flag by the ICT CTD Team; march-past by the recently established ANF Vigilance Squad (AVS); and Riffle Spinning & other demos by the Special Squad of Pakistan Rangers.

Felicitating the officials on joining the frontline of defence against illicit drugs, the DG said that saving mankind from illicit drugs is not only an official task but a sacred mission and religious obligation for ANF.

He highlighted various challenges being faced by ANF in its unprecedented counter-narcotics achievements despite lean resources.

He hoped that the induction of this new blood in ANF would further enable it to augment its endeavours to make Pakistan a drug-free country.

He also highlighted that ANF and other governmental agencies alone could not control the spread of drugs unless a whole-nation approach against this epidemic is not adopted through the involvement of all governmental and societal stakeholders. He reiterated "One Nation, One Destination, Drug Free Pakistan".

Awards were also presented to the distinguished officers and officials on the occasion including DG ANF Cane was presented in three different categories to overall best trainees namely; Assistant Director - Asjad Imtiaz, Assistant Sub Inspector Ramsha Waheed and Constable - Tanveer Ahmed. Commandant ANFA Medal was presented in three different categories to trainees namely Deputy Director - Saba Pervaiz, Sub Inspector � Kalsoom Fatima and Constable - Muhammad Saqlain.

Chief of Staff ANF Medal for Best in Academics performance was presented to three trainees namely; Assistant Director - Asjad Imtiaz, Assistant Sub-Inspector - Ramsha Waheed and Constable Muhammad Zahoor.