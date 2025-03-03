Passing out parade of 16th GB scout batch held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The passing out parade of 16th Gilgit-Baltistan’s (GB) scout batch was organized here on Monday.

A total of 436 cadets completed the training successfully, the official sources said.

The training course continued from September, 14 to 1st March, 2025.

The chief Guest, Commander , Northern areas, Major General, Syed Imtiaz Gillani congratulated the cadets for completing the course and distributed prizes among the position holders.

