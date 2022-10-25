UrduPoint.com

Passing Out Parade Of 22 Jail Guards Held

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Passing out parade of 22 jail guards held

Superintendent of District Jail Hamid Azam on Tuesday said that the jail officials have a huge responsibility on their shoulders

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Superintendent of District Jail Hamid Azam on Tuesday said that the jail officials have a huge responsibility on their shoulders.

He expressed these views while addressing the passing out parade of 22 under-training Jail Constables ceremony which was held at District Jail Abbottabad.

He said that according to the directions of Inspector General (IG) jails, the newly recruited guards had been equipped with training in basic discipline and the use of modern weapons.

During the passing out parade, the jail constables displayed their skills and received applause from the audience. Apart from this, the superintendent district jail also gave a lecture on criminal psychology, stress management and anger control.

Talking to the media, Hamid Azam said the District Jail Abbottabad administration was trying its best to provide facilities to the inmates and staff, adding it was expected that newly trained constables would perform their duty with dedication.

