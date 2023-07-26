Passing out parade of 38th Recruit Course held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police here on Wednesday organized a ceremony to mark the passing out parade of the 38th Basic Recruit Course

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The police here on Wednesday organized a ceremony to mark the passing out parade of the 38th Basic Recruit Course.

Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan attended the ceremony as chief guest, said a press release.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, senior police officers, representatives from civil society, and the newly inducted young recruits were present on the occasion.

A smart contingent unit of the police force presented a guard of honor to the chief guest.

The minister said young talent from various parts of the country was serving as members of the Islamabad Police force.

He commended the inclusive recruitment process and emphasized the significance of upholding values like honesty, integrity, and service to the people as they started their duty to protect and serve the nation.

The minister pointed out that the recent recruitment of 1,751 personnel in Islamabad Capital Police, the largest recruitment drive in the nation's history, included 208 women.

The selection was based on merit rather than political, linguistic, or regional affiliations, he added.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the jawans for choosing the path of service through the police force. Your dedication and commitment to safeguarding the life, property, and honor of the citizens are commendable and praiseworthy," Rana Sana remarked.

He also shed light on the government's commitment to enhancing the welfare of the police force.

The minister said Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif's steps for approving and implementing various initiatives aimed for the welfare of Islamabad police personnel.

"The Primary purpose of the state is to protect the lives and property of its citizens. The most crucial responsibility of a police official is to safeguard the lives and property of the people, and it is a duty and a form of worship," he added.

Rana Sana stated highlighted the government's initiative for providing financial support to the police personnel's families.

The minister said that the outstanding dues of the martyrs' families, amounting to a substantial sum of Rs 1240 million, were immediately paid when PML-N led government came into power.

Additionally, Pakistan's first National Police Hospital project worth Rs 5 billion, a state-of-the-art 9-storey building, had been approved and construction on the project was already started, the minister said.

This hospital would cater to the healthcare needs of the police force and their families, he said, adding Shahada Model College had been sanctioned to ensure the best educational facilities for the children of police personnel, he added.

The minister said the government was committed to providing all possible resources to the Islamabad Police for their well-being.

The unwavering dedication displayed by the young officers of Islamabad Police had earned great laurel for the force, he added.

In a bid to facilitate the public, he said the establishment of five new police stations and the laying of the foundation stone for the new Women Police Station had been approved, he added.

The vision of the government had made Islamabad police a role model for other provinces, he said adding with the implementation of these initiatives, the force would significantly contribute to establishing peace in the city.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the minister for his support to prioritize the force's demands.

He assured that the police would remain resolute in its commitment to maintaining law and order in the Federal capital by utilizing all available resources effectively.

He added that Islamabad Capital Police were committed to maintaining law and order in the federal capital.

Every officer and young recruit in the police force was committed to public service, performing their duties with unwavering dedication and passion, he added.