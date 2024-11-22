Passing-out Parade Of 50th Common ASPs Held At National Police Academy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) National Police Academy hosted the prestigious passing-out parade for the 50th Common Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) on Wednesday.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi graced the event as the chief guest, lauding the newly trained officers and sharing a vision for a more modern and efficient police force.
The event commenced with Minister Naqvi inspecting the parade and addressing the contingents. A salute was presented by smartly dressed ASPs, showcasing the discipline and rigor instilled during their training.
The minister congratulated the graduating officers, emphasizing their vital role in fostering trust and respect within communities.
“I extend heartfelt congratulations to all the passing-out ASPs. Your conduct and behavior will determine the respect you earn from the public,” said Naqvi.
He stressed the importance of empathy and service in the police force, urging officers to prioritize the needs of the underprivileged.
Minister Naqvi distributed awards among ASPs who excelled during their training. These awards, he noted, were a testament to their dedication, skill, and potential to bring positive change to the policing system in Pakistan.
In his speech, Naqvi announced major initiatives to enhance the National Police Academy’s infrastructure and training programs.
“The academy will be developed on modern lines and modeled after the Pakistan Military Academy.
We are immediately allocating 500 million rupees for this transformation,” he stated.
He also urged the senior police officials to prioritize improving the quality and standards of the academy, introducing high-caliber training courses to ensure future officers are equipped to meet the challenges of contemporary policing.
Minister Naqvi paid tribute to the sacrifices of police personnel in maintaining peace across the country.
“The sacrifices made by the police for the establishment of peace are unforgettable. Their dedication is the cornerstone of our nation’s security,” he remarked.
The ceremony was attended by diplomats from various countries, Inspector Generals of Punjab and Islamabad Police, Islamabad’s Chief Commissioner, senior police officials, and the families of the passing-out ASPs.
The presence of dignitaries and families highlighted the significance of the event in shaping the future of Pakistan's law enforcement.
The passing parade symbolized not only the culmination of rigorous training but also the beginning of a challenging journey for the new ASPs.
The government’s commitment to modernizing the National Police Academy and recognizing the sacrifices of the police force is expected to inspire confidence among officers and the public alike.
