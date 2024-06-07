Passing Out Parade Of 5th Deputy Ranger Course Held
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The passing out parade of the 5th Deputy Ranger Course was held at Thai Forest school Abbottabad here Friday.
KP Minister for Forest and Wildlife Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai graced the occasion as chief guest.
The parade was a significant event celebrated the completion of training by newly trained Deputy Rangers.
During the ceremony, the Deputy Rangers demonstrated the skills they acquired in the School. Additionally, awards and prizes were given to those who showed outstanding performance.
This event not only acknowledges the hard work and dedication of the trained individuals but also boosts their morale and commitment to their future responsibilities. Through this ceremony, they are inducted into the crucial mission of forest conservation and environmental protection.
During the ceremony, Director I&HRD Hazrat Mir, CCF-I Fazal Elahi, Conservator CCF-II Yousuf Khan, Commissioner Hazara Division Zaheer Islam; DFO Wildlife Kohat Abdul Samad Wazir; DFO Shehryar Khan; DFO Farhad Ali and DFO Amjad among others were also present.
