Passing-out parade of 800 recruits at Police Training College Sihala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday inspected the passing-out parade of the new recruits at Police Training College Sihala. As many as 226 lady personnel and 600 male personnel participated in the passing-out parade.

He commended Commandant Sihala and his team for providing excellent professional training to the personnel included in recruitment class course. The passed-out personnel saluted to the IGP Punjab.

Commandant Police Training College Sihala Ghulam Rasool Zahid said that during the training, the personnel had been imparted excellent training consisting of nine months duration as per the requirements of modern policing. The commandant further said that during the course, the passing-out personnel had been trained to counter any untoward situation along with weapons handling and filed duty.

He said that Police College Sihala had so far provided professional training to more than 96,000 officers and personnel.

The IGP distributed prizes among personnel, who showed extraordinary performance during the training.

In the passing-out parade, the personnel also took an oath to sacrifice their lives for protection of life and property of citizens and for maintaining law and order.

Deputy Commandant Sihala Ashfaq Ahmed, RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, SP CIA Tariq Mehboob, SP Ambreen Ali and other officers were also present.