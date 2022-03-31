UrduPoint.com

Passing Out Parade Of 826 Recruits Held At Sihala Training College

March 31, 2022

Passing out parade of 826 recruits held at Sihala Training College

A passing out parade of recruits was held here at Police Training College Sihala on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A passing out parade of recruits was held here at Police Training College Sihala on Thursday.

Inspector-General of Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony. A total of 826 police personnel including 600 males and 226 females completed the course.

The IGP said the officials joining the police force should perform their duties with honesty and dedication.

He said that eradication of crime from society and protection of life and property of the citizens was the Primary responsibility of the Punjab Police.

During the training, the police personnel were provided modern professional training in the best environment under the supervision of expert instructors, he added.

The IGP directed the passed out recruits to always treat the citizens, in a good manner, when they come to the police stations.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said all available resources should be utilized for ensuring service, safety and justice for the citizens.

The IGP said field officers and police personnel have to play a pivotal role in improving the image of the police force therefore, all the officers and officials should adopt good manners when dealing with the citizens.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan reiterated that corruption would not be tolerated and cops found involved in any kind of corruption would be expelled from the department.

He commended Commandant Sihala and his team for providing excellent professional training to the police personnel.

Commandant Police Training College said the police personnel were imparted training during nine months course as per the requirements of modern policing.

He said Police College Sihala has so far provided professional training to more than 96,000 cops.

IGP also distributed prizes and certificates among the position holders who showed extraordinary performance during the training.

Commandant Punjab Police College Sihala Ghulam Rasool Zahid, Deputy Commandant Sihala Ashfaq Ahmed, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik, SSP Investigation, Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations, Waseem Riaz, SP CIA Tariq Mehmood and SP Ambreen Ali were present on the occasion.

