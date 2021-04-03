The Passing out parade of Basic Recruits Training Course-28 was held at Rangers Training Centre and School Karachi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Passing out parade of Basic Recruits Training Course-28 was held at Rangers Training Centre and school Karachi.

Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, was the chief guest on the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release received here on Saturday.

Director General Rangers Sindh and limited officials attended the ceremony following Covid SOPs.

The Corps Commander reviewed the parade and gave away prizes to distinguished trainees.

He appreciated the training standards, agility and dedication of Sindh Rangers to maintain law and order in Karachi, Interior Sindh and secure borders.

The Corps Commander congratulated the successful trainees and expressed determination that they would prove to be a great addition to present workforce.