UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passing Out Parade Of Basic Recruits Training Course-28

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 05:08 PM

Passing out parade of Basic Recruits Training Course-28

The Passing out parade of Basic Recruits Training Course-28 was held at Rangers Training Centre and School Karachi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Passing out parade of Basic Recruits Training Course-28 was held at Rangers Training Centre and school Karachi.

Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, was the chief guest on the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release received here on Saturday.

Director General Rangers Sindh and limited officials attended the ceremony following Covid SOPs.

The Corps Commander reviewed the parade and gave away prizes to distinguished trainees.

He appreciated the training standards, agility and dedication of Sindh Rangers to maintain law and order in Karachi, Interior Sindh and secure borders.

The Corps Commander congratulated the successful trainees and expressed determination that they would prove to be a great addition to present workforce.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Rangers Law And Order ISPR Nadeem Ahmed Media

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed expresses grief over demise of Dr Q ..

11 seconds ago

EU hails US dropping of ICC sanctions

14 seconds ago

Local Governor Condemns Killings of Soldiers, Poli ..

16 seconds ago

Eight injured in gas cylinder explosion in lahore

9 minutes ago

German Defense Minister Cites Russia's Behavior to ..

9 minutes ago

30 corona positive cases reported in Vehari in a d ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.