Passing Out Parade Of Darra Adam Khel Police Cadets Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:56 PM

Passing out parade of Darra Adam Khel police cadets held

The passing out parade of 190 cadets of Darra Adam Khel police was held in Training Campus in Eagle Fort, FR Kohat on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The passing out parade of 190 cadets of Darra Adam Khel police was held in Training Campus in Eagle Fort, FR Kohat on Tuesday.

Regional Police Officer, Tayyab Cheema was chief guest of the ceremony that among others was attended by Brigadier Shahzad of 117 Brigade and senior military and police officers.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Guest congratulated police cadets for completing training and stressed upon them to use their capabilities for strengthening confidence of people on police force. He said that police force should adopt an amicable way to deal public and improve the image of police by behavior and approach.

He said that training of levy personnel and khasadar force after merger would improve their professional capabilities and prepare them to deal with situations in an effective way. He also appreciated Pak Army for extending cooperation and assistance in training of cadets.

More Stories From Pakistan

