UrduPoint.com

Passing Out Parade Of Jail Staff Held At Haripur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Passing out parade of jail staff held at Haripur

First passing out parade of prison warders and head warders was held in Prison Staff Training Academy Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) ::First passing out parade of prison warders and head warders was held in Prison Staff Training academy Haripur.

The Inspector General Prison attended the ceremony as a Chief Guest and distributed course completion certificates among the jail staff.

Later, he visited different sections of Haripur prison and distributed Ramzan food packages among female and juvenile prisoners.

Related Topics

Jail Haripur

Recent Stories

President Arif Alvi visits AJK capital to grace me ..

President Arif Alvi visits AJK capital to grace medical college convocation

55 seconds ago
 Reko Diq project to create 8000 jobs for locals

Reko Diq project to create 8000 jobs for locals

57 seconds ago
 SU VC inaugurates newly set up basketball, volleyb ..

SU VC inaugurates newly set up basketball, volleyball courts in varsity's girls ..

58 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments in appeals per ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments in appeals pertaining Naval farms, sailing c ..

1 minute ago
 Traffic management committees to be constituted fo ..

Traffic management committees to be constituted for smooth flow: Addl IG South P ..

1 minute ago
 New Shepard Makes Fourth Space Flight With Six Tou ..

New Shepard Makes Fourth Space Flight With Six Tourists On Board - Blue Origin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.