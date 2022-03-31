Passing out parade of jail staff held at Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) ::First passing out parade of prison warders and head warders was held in Prison Staff Training academy Haripur.

The Inspector General Prison attended the ceremony as a Chief Guest and distributed course completion certificates among the jail staff.

Later, he visited different sections of Haripur prison and distributed Ramzan food packages among female and juvenile prisoners.