Passing-out Parade Of Jail Wardens Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:40 PM

Passing-out parade of jail wardens held

The passing-out parade of jail wardens was held here at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The passing-out parade of jail wardens was held here at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Tuesday .

Some 18 wardens, head wardens and jail wardens of five jails of Lahore region, who completed promotion course, participated in the parade.

Geputy Inspector General Prisons Lahore Malik Mubashar Ahmad Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Certificates were distributed among those who showed good performance.

The Superintendent Jail presented a souvenir to the DIG Prisons.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

