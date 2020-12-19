Passing out parade of Khasadars, levy personnel held at Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) ::The passing out of 300 levy and Khasafar personnel who completed police training under the instructors of Gomal Scouts was held here on Saturday.

Inspector General Frontier Corps South, Major General Umar Bashir was the Chief Guest and attended by Sector Commander South, Brigadier, Naik Naam Baig, Regional Police Officer, Yasin Farooq, Commandant Gomal Scouts, Colonel Mazhar, civil and military officers and area elites.

Addressing the event, General Umer said that KP police is fully capable and trained to deal any situation in an effective way. He said that sacrifices rendered by KP police in war against militancy would not go vain and always be remembered.

He said that levies and Khasadar force has been trained by the instructors of Pak Army and FC that would increase their professional capabilities and inculcate confidence in them to deal untoward incidents.

He also urged cadets to dispose professional obligations in an exemplary war and increase confidence of public on police force.

The cadets also demonstrated their martial arts and combating skills during a mock exercise. Later Chief Guest distributed certificates and prizes among best cadets.