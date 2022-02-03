UrduPoint.com

Passing Out Parade Of Khasadars, Levy Personnel Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Passing out parade of Khasadars, levy personnel held

The passing out parade of 341 levy and Khasadar personnel who completed police training under FC Headquarter South was held here on Thursday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The passing out parade of 341 levy and Khasadar personnel who completed police training under FC Headquarter South was held here on Thursday.

The ceremony was held at FC Fort Manazi Tank.

Commander D I Khan Task Force Brig Taimoor Younis was the Chief Guest of the ceremony that was also attended by Commandant Gomal Scouts, DPO South Waziristan Khanzib Mehmond,Assistant Commissioner Jandola Allah Noor Shairani, South waziriatan District Administration Officers, civil and military officers and area elites.

Addressing the event, chief guest Brig Taimoor Younis said that the police were trained to deal with any untoward situation in an effective way.

He said that sacrifices rendered by KP police in war against militancy would not go waste and always be remembered.

Te levies and Khasadar force have been trained by the instructors of Pak Army and FC that would increase their professional capabilities and inculcate confidence in them to deal untoward incidents in a better way.

He also urged cadets to discharge professional obligations in an exemplary way and increase confidence of public in police force.

Later, the chief guest distributed certificates and prizes among cadets for best performance.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Tank Gomal I Khan Event Best

Recent Stories

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from gra ..

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from grade 6 to 8 in all schools

16 minutes ago
 Several Chinese companies want to make investment ..

Several Chinese companies want to make investment in Pakistan: Qureshi

19 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff f ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff for repairing pitches

24 minutes ago
 Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

38 minutes ago
 realme GT Master Edition: The 5G Flagship Killer E ..

Realme GT Master Edition: The 5G Flagship Killer Engineered for a Smooth and Sea ..

46 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>