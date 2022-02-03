Passing out parade of Khasadars, levy personnel held

The passing out parade of 341 levy and Khasadar personnel who completed police training under FC Headquarter South was held here on Thursday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The passing out parade of 341 levy and Khasadar personnel who completed police training under FC Headquarter South was held here on Thursday.

The ceremony was held at FC Fort Manazi Tank.

Commander D I Khan Task Force Brig Taimoor Younis was the Chief Guest of the ceremony that was also attended by Commandant Gomal Scouts, DPO South Waziristan Khanzib Mehmond,Assistant Commissioner Jandola Allah Noor Shairani, South waziriatan District Administration Officers, civil and military officers and area elites.

Addressing the event, chief guest Brig Taimoor Younis said that the police were trained to deal with any untoward situation in an effective way.

He said that sacrifices rendered by KP police in war against militancy would not go waste and always be remembered.

Te levies and Khasadar force have been trained by the instructors of Pak Army and FC that would increase their professional capabilities and inculcate confidence in them to deal untoward incidents in a better way.

He also urged cadets to discharge professional obligations in an exemplary way and increase confidence of public in police force.

Later, the chief guest distributed certificates and prizes among cadets for best performance.