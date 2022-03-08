UrduPoint.com

Passing Out Parade Of Levies, Khasadar Force Held At Shah Mansoor Police Lines

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Passing out parade of Levies, Khasadar Force held at Shah Mansoor Police Lines

The passing out parade of 427 personnel of Levies and Khasadar Force belonging to Tank, Waziristan and Mohmand districts was held in Shah Mansoor Police Lines here on Tuesday

SWABI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) ::The passing out parade of 427 personnel of Levies and Khasadar Force belonging to Tank, Waziristan and Mohmand districts was held in Shah Mansoor Police Lines here on Tuesday.

Regional Police Officer Mardan, Yasin Farooq, District Police Officer, Muhammad Shoaib and local elites attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, RPO Mardan said that nation is proud of the sacrifices and the role played by law enforcers in maintaining peace and foiling nefarious designs of enemies.

He said that sacrifices rendered by law enforcing agencies for country's defense would always be remembered.

He urged the Levies and Khasadar Force to work with dedication and utilize their capabilities and skills to serve people in best possible way. He said that cadets have also been given training of swimming, boxing and martial art tactics to enhance performance.

Later, he distributed commendation certificates and prizes among outstanding cadets.

