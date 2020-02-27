UrduPoint.com
Passing-out Parade Of PCG Recruits Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The passing-out parade of recruits of Batch-39 of Pakistan Coast Guards was held at the PCG Training Centre Korangi on Thursday.

PCG Director General Brigadier Saqib Qamar was the chief guest of the parade, said a statement.

The chief guest on the occasion distributed prizes among the recruits who performed best during their training period.

The first position holder Mudassir Iqbal was awarded with a trophy while Muhammad Ilyas and Matloob Shah were awarded with medals for bagging second and third positions respectively.

Addressing on the occasion, PCG chief Brigadier Saqib Qamar said that PCG is one of the dignified forces of the country having simultaneously deployed on the sea and on land as well as performing their duties in the two provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

He said the Pakistan Coast Guards have always performed extremely well against the hostile elements, especially drugs and human traffickers.

Brigadier Saqib said the efforts of the Pakistan Coast Guards have significantly reduced the smuggling of drugs and human trafficking for which the force needs to be appreciated.

On the occasion passed out recruits presented a special salute to the chief guest. The parade was attended by a large number of guests, including senior officers of Armed Forces, loved ones of the passing out recruits and others.

