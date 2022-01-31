UrduPoint.com

Passing-out Parade Of Police Recruits Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Passing-out parade of police recruits held

The passing-out parade of 621 police recruits was held at Police Training School, here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The passing-out parade of 621 police recruits was held at Police Training School, here on Monday.

Regional Police Officer Sargodha DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana was the chief guest at the ceremony. He urged police officials to serve masses with honesty and sincerity.

Earlier, SP Principal Police Training school Javaria Jameel welcomed the RPO and staid that the recruits had been imparted training on modern lines.

The event was attended by SP Investigation Sargodha Muhammad Akram Khan, SP Patrolling Sargodha Region Kausar Parveen, Regional Officer Special Branch Matiullah Khan among others.

