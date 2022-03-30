Passing-out parade of police recruits held

The passing-out parade of 318 police recruits was held at Police Training School, here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The passing-out parade of 318 police recruits was held at Police Training School, here on Wednesday.

Regional Police Officer Sargodha DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana was the chief guest at the ceremony.

He urged police officials to serve masses with honesty and sincerity.

Earlier, SP Principal Police Training school Javaria Jameel welcomed the RPO and said that the recruits had been imparted training on modern lines.

The event was attended by SP Investigation Sargodha Abdul Wahab, SP Patrolling Sargodha Region Kausar Parveen, DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed, DPO Khushab Dr Asad Ejaz among others.