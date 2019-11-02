Passing out parade of Rangers held

The 27th passing out parade of Rangers Basic Recruits Training Course was held at the Sindh Rangers Training Center here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The 27th passing out parade of Rangers Basic Recruits Training Course was held at the Sindh Rangers Training Center here on Saturday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release of Pakistan Rangers- Sindh.

Upon arrival, the chief guest was received by DG Rangers Sindh Maj Gen Omer Ahmed Bukhari at the parade ground.

The chief guest reviewed the parade and gave awards to the distinguished recruits among 966 passed out recruits.

Addressing on the occasion, Governor Sindh congratulated the passed out recruits, trainers and their families.

He said the Rangers had played important role in maintaining peace and stability and achieved the desired results by eliminating the menace of terrorism and heinous crimes through Karachi operation which resulted into economic stability and returning of international cricket in Karachi.

The governor lauded the sacrifices of Rangers especially "Shuhada" in line of duty.

The chief guest also witnessed the Anti Terrorist Demonstration by Commandos and appreciated their level of training and quick response in handling the crises situation.