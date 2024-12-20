Open Menu

Passing Out Parade Of Special Operations Group Of FC KP (South) Held In Mir Ali

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2024 | 01:31 PM

Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali

Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South) Major General Mehr Umar Khan was chief guest of ceremony

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2024) The passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South) was held at Scouts Training academy in Mir Ali.

More than one hundred soldiers participated in the course where they were imparted training for three months.

Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South) Major General Mehr Umar Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Lance Naik Rahim Khan was awarded the Dagger of Honor for his outstanding performance during the training.

On the occasion, the Commandoes of the FC demonstrated their skills and expressed the resolve for complete elimination of Fitnat-al-Khwarij.

