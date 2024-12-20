Passing Out Parade Of Special Operations Group Of FC KP (South) Held In Mir Ali
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2024 | 01:31 PM
Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South) Major General Mehr Umar Khan was chief guest of ceremony
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2024) The passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South) was held at Scouts Training academy in Mir Ali.
More than one hundred soldiers participated in the course where they were imparted training for three months.
Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South) Major General Mehr Umar Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony.
Lance Naik Rahim Khan was awarded the Dagger of Honor for his outstanding performance during the training.
On the occasion, the Commandoes of the FC demonstrated their skills and expressed the resolve for complete elimination of Fitnat-al-Khwarij.
Recent Stories
Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..
Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup
ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection
China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali36 seconds ago
-
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours since plea for clem ..4 minutes ago
-
PTA resumes granting class license for Data services21 minutes ago
-
18th Speakers’ Conference issues Islamabad Declaration, paving way for stronger democratic institu ..21 minutes ago
-
ICT police reunites missing girl with family22 minutes ago
-
18th Speakers’ Conference concludes with call for strengthened parliamentary governance22 minutes ago
-
Zero dengue, only 08 patients hospitalized22 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 1565 kg drugs in 7 operations52 minutes ago
-
Police officers’ daughters complete handicraft course52 minutes ago
-
NLPD organizes sixth session of 'Muqalma' series with acclaimed poet, critic Farrukh Yar52 minutes ago
-
E&T deptt offers vehicular related services at Shalimar Ground52 minutes ago
-
Couple critically injured in gas cylinder blast1 hour ago