Passing Out Parade Of SSG Commandos Held At SOS Cherat
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 08:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The passing out parade of 83rd Special Services Group (SSG) officers advance commando course and 102nd soldier commando course was held in Special Operations school (SOS) Cherat on Saturday.
The ceremony was attended by General Officer Commanding SSG, Major General Jawad Ahmad as the chief guest. Military officials and parents of officers and jawans were also present.
The chief guest also distributed prizes among outstanding officers and jawans and give them SSG wings.
Lieutenant Mudassar Hayat and soldier Muhammad Sami was awarded honorary degree.
A total of 15 officers of advance commando course and 121 jawans of soldier commando course were passed out. Among 15, the two officers belonged to Pakistan Navy, three of Pakistan Air Force and 25 jawans of Pakistan Navy completed the commando course.
Lieutenant Ibadullah of Pakistan Navy stood first in 50 miles run. A smart contingent of SSG Zarrar performed rolling fire drill and martial arts.
