Passion fights in wars, not weapons: Brig Khalid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :It is passion, and not weapons, which fights in wars and Pakistan defeated India in 1965 war with a collective passion of soldiers and masses.

These views were expressed by Brigadier (retd) Khalid Masud, a military veteran, while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said that the passion of soldiers of Pakistan Army provided inspiration to youngsters to join the military to selflessly serve the country.

"The Defence Day is a day to renew our pledge that we are a strong, proud nation, and that we would not be intimidated by any foreign nation, no matter how strong it is," he said.

He said that truth and honesty is the major lesson which is taught to a soldiers of the Pakistan Army. That is why a soldier always focuses on security and defense of the country with honesty and dedication, he added.

"The Defence Day embodies the fighting spirit, bravery and tactical acumen of the great nation of Pakistan," he said.

Brig (retd) Khalid said that there was a great message for the youth and children of the country in the celebrations of the Defence Day that courage and passion for doing something could bring success.

"We all should be proud of our military forces and their constitutional role in guarding the physical frontiers and security of our country," he added.

He said the nation might be facing economic issues, but it is protected from foreign threats by the best military forces in Asia.

"When we salute our past war heroes, we pay respect to their sacrifices," he added.

He said that Pak Army not only engaged in combat during war, but also contributed to development of the nation in peacetime.

He said the forces often performed humanitarian activities in disaster-hit areas and provided relief services in the events such as floods, earthquakes, etc. He said that many of the armed forces' institutions such as schools, colleges, hospitals etc,. working under the control of military, provided valuable services to civilians as well.

Recalling the memories of the war, Brig (retd) Khalid said that he was in Lahore at that time and what he saw was the soldiers who were energetic and their morale was very high.

"The moral support of citizens also played a great role in encouragement of the soldiers," he said.

He said that it is time that students must know about their heroes of war 1965 and they should pay tribute to them for their sacrifices for the homeland.