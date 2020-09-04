UrduPoint.com
Passion Of Sacrifice Flows Like Blood In Our Veins: Ejaz Janjua

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that the passion of sacrifice flows like blood in our veins through which armed forces of the country defeated evil designs of the enemy in 1965 war

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that the passion of sacrifice flows like blood in our veins through which armed forces of the country defeated evil designs of the enemy in 1965 war.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Ejaz Hussain Janjua paid rich tribute to armed forces for protecting country's boarders at the cost of their lives and their valor during 1965 war. He said that people sleep well because of the sacrifices of our armed forces. He said that nation stand by the armed forces in case of any external threat adding that evil designs of the enemy would be defeated through unity among forces and citizens.

He said that martyrs of the country were real heroes of the country who sacrificed their lives for defense of the country. He said that armed forces were also rendering sacrifices not only at boarders but in war against terrorism.

Ejaz Janjua added that protection of country's sovereignty was top priority of everyone either he belonged to any party.

He said that nation showed unity and bravery during any aggression by enemy.

He maintained that country becoming stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the importance of Pakistan for maintaining peace in region was being acknowledged at international level. He lauded the prime minister for initiating different relief projects during the lock down due to coronavirus.

He said that stock market of the country was improving day by day and economical condition of the country was also being more stable.

"Country is heading towards the right directions,"he informed.

Chairman PHA added that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started plantation of 12-14 feet trees at all roads of the city under clean and green Pakistan program. He said that saplings and trees were being donated by local philanthropists from last two years while now the PHA was planting trees with its owns resources.

