Passion to save life: rescue frees black kite from trap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :In an unprecedented move, Rescue 1122 comes to rescue black kite alongside human beings same after receiving emergency call from the location.

Rescue command and control stations dispatched its team that rushed to the location, Kalma Chowk, near civil lines and caught the black kite safely being trapped into branches atop of the tree.

A rescuer freed the bird from metal kite string entangled around its feet and made it drink water.

Later, it was freed in presence of locals who wouldn't restrict but applaud loudly services of rescuers.