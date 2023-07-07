Passport counter inaugurated at Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Mian Ali Gohar Baloch has inaugurated a counter of Passport Office in NADRA Center Tandlianwala.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony at Municipal Committee Office Tandlianwala, he said that this was a longstanding demand of area people which was fulfilled amicably.

He said that passport counter would not only facilitate the people with new passports but it would also help resolve its renewal and other matters.

He said that the government was committed to provide all basic amenities to the masses at their doorsteps.

In this connection, a motorway interchange would also be established near Tandlianwala in addition to constructing new roads in the area to provide best communication facilities to the people, he added.

Former MPAs Safdar Shakir, Khalid Mehmood Watto, Director NADRA Rana Yasir, Assistant Director NADRA Sohail, NADRA Intelligence Officer M. Naveed, Assistant Director Passport M. Yasir and others were also present on the occasion.