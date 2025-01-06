Open Menu

Passport Counters Set Up At NADRA Mega Centers Start Functioning

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) The passport counters have been set up to function round the clock to facilitate thencitizens at NADRA Mega Centers.

The Passport Department has started implementation of the orders of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In compliance with the minister’s directives, 10 passport processing counters have been set up at Karachi’s Nazimabad and Siemens Chowrangi SITE areas.

The citizens can now avail of 24/7 passport processing services at these NADRA Mega Centers.

Director General of Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi stated that the scope of 24/7 passport processing counters is being expanded across the country.

The offices in Islamabad are already operational round the clock while Karachi’s Awami Markaz and Lahore’s Garden Town offices are also open 24 hours a day for the public.

Mustafa Jamal Qazi further emphasized that the issue of delays in passport issuance has been fully resolved.

The efforts are being made to ensure a smooth process and timely issuance for citizens.

