Passport Counters Set Up At NADRA Mega Centers Start Functioning
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Citizens can now avail of 24/7 passport processing services at these NADRA Mega Centers
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) The passport counters have been set up to function round the clock to facilitate thencitizens at NADRA Mega Centers.
The Passport Department has started implementation of the orders of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
In compliance with the minister’s directives, 10 passport processing counters have been set up at Karachi’s Nazimabad and Siemens Chowrangi SITE areas.
The citizens can now avail of 24/7 passport processing services at these NADRA Mega Centers.
Director General of Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi stated that the scope of 24/7 passport processing counters is being expanded across the country.
The offices in Islamabad are already operational round the clock while Karachi’s Awami Markaz and Lahore’s Garden Town offices are also open 24 hours a day for the public.
Mustafa Jamal Qazi further emphasized that the issue of delays in passport issuance has been fully resolved.
The efforts are being made to ensure a smooth process and timely issuance for citizens.
Recent Stories
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning48 seconds ago
-
Admissions underway at IUB; fee reduction offered1 minute ago
-
Children’s Hospital activates machine for blood cancer diagnosis1 minute ago
-
Gang busted in Layyah1 minute ago
-
CM condemns terror attack1 minute ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension1 minute ago
-
PJA launches another training program on analysis of revenue documents1 minute ago
-
Naval Chief lauds continued financial support of Sindh govt to Cadet College Sanghar1 minute ago
-
LDA seals 116 illegal commercial buildings1 minute ago
-
PM directs strict legal action against all human trafficking groups, confiscation of properties11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 32,000 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago