Passport Counters To Be Established At NADRA Offices
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Citizens will get timely passports and ID cards at different counters in different cities of Islamabad and Lahore
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2024) The Passport counters would be established at National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) offices in different cities of the country, said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday.
The decision was made to facilitate the citizens to get timely passport and ID cards.
Mohsin Naqvi made this announcement while addressing inaugural ceremony of state of the art Immigration and Passport office in Islamabad.
The Minister said these counters would be established within next 5 to 7 days and would work round the clock to facilitate the people at their doorsteps.
He said the Islamabad passport office would be shifted to 24 hours while model passports centers would also be established in Lahore and provincial capitals.
Reacting to the decision, the citizens gave mixed response. Some said that it would save time and trouble while others were of the view the decision would cause more rush at the offices of NADRA.
However, the NADRA offices which are often seen with huge rush and long queues would be burdened with more people coming there.
Recent Stories
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices
UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today
Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cultural ties between Pakistan, Tu ..
Bushra Bibi secures bail in cases related to PTI’s Nov 26 protests
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon
Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..
Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..
NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices2 minutes ago
-
Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cultural ties between Pakistan, Turkey27 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 149 kg drugs in 7 operations32 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi secures bail in cases related to PTI’s Nov 26 protests34 minutes ago
-
Railways plan to launch express train between Lahore-Karachi42 minutes ago
-
Cancer cases soars In IIOJK, SKIMS records 5,200 cases this year51 minutes ago
-
Influential land mafia demolishes homes;Police take swift action51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-France ties strengthen with focus on trade & investment1 hour ago
-
Cylinder blast in Khuzdar hotel claims one life2 hours ago
-
DC Abbottabad calls for improvement in health facilities across the district2 hours ago
-
Govt stands firm against PTI pressure tactics: Talal Chaudhry2 hours ago
-
Govt committed to protecting country's sovereignty: Daniyal Chaudhry2 hours ago