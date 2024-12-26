Open Menu

Passport Counters To Be Established At NADRA Offices

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices

Citizens will get timely passports and ID cards at different counters in different cities of Islamabad and Lahore

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2024) The Passport counters would be established at National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) offices in different cities of the country, said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday.

The decision was made to facilitate the citizens to get timely passport and ID cards.

Mohsin Naqvi made this announcement while addressing inaugural ceremony of state of the art Immigration and Passport office in Islamabad.

The Minister said these counters would be established within next 5 to 7 days and would work round the clock to facilitate the people at their doorsteps.

He said the Islamabad passport office would be shifted to 24 hours while model passports centers would also be established in Lahore and provincial capitals.

Reacting to the decision, the citizens gave mixed response. Some said that it would save time and trouble while others were of the view the decision would cause more rush at the offices of NADRA.

However, the NADRA offices which are often seen with huge rush and long queues would be burdened with more people coming there.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Interior Minister

Recent Stories

Passport counters to be established at NADRA offic ..

Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices

2 minutes ago
 UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-loo ..

UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives

2 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today

11 minutes ago
 Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cult ..

Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cultural ties between Pakistan, Tu ..

27 minutes ago

Bushra Bibi secures bail in cases related to PTI’s Nov 26 protests

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Maratho ..

Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..

13 hours ago
 Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving politi ..

Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..

13 hours ago
 NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service fr ..

NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong

13 hours ago
 Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, inj ..

Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan