UrduPoint.com

Passport Facility Provided To People Of Koh-e-Suleman Tehsil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:25 PM

Passport facility provided to people of Koh-e-Suleman tehsil

Facility of issuance of the national passport has been provided to residents of Koh-e-Suleman tehsil in the regional passport office Taunsa Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Facility of issuance of the national passport has been provided to residents of Koh-e-Suleman tehsil in the regional passport office Taunsa Sharif.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, the provision of facility was a result of Punjab Chief Minister's personal interest.

Earlier, they had to go to the regional passport office in DG Khan for the said purpose.

A circular had been issued by DG Immigration and Passports and the locals had also thanked the CM for providing this facility.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab

Recent Stories

PM's relief package to benefit low-income families ..

PM's relief package to benefit low-income families: Wahid

25 seconds ago
 PDMA dispatches relief items for earthquake victim ..

PDMA dispatches relief items for earthquake victims

26 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding encouragement

DC chairs meeting regarding encouragement

3 minutes ago
 US Charges Russian Analyst With Making False State ..

US Charges Russian Analyst With Making False Statements to FBI - Justice Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Russian National Danchenko to Appear in Virginia C ..

Russian National Danchenko to Appear in Virginia Court at 2:30 PM EST - Justice ..

3 minutes ago
 Minorities enjoying equal rights, freedom in Pakis ..

Minorities enjoying equal rights, freedom in Pakistan: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.