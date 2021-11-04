Passport Facility Provided To People Of Koh-e-Suleman Tehsil
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Facility of issuance of the national passport has been provided to residents of Koh-e-Suleman tehsil in the regional passport office Taunsa Sharif.
According to a handout issued here on Thursday, the provision of facility was a result of Punjab Chief Minister's personal interest.
Earlier, they had to go to the regional passport office in DG Khan for the said purpose.
A circular had been issued by DG Immigration and Passports and the locals had also thanked the CM for providing this facility.